Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are more popular than other, and here is the reason

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14 pro

Apple's latest next-generation smartphone- iPhone 14 Pro models are reported to have gained much more popularity in the market when compared to the base iPhone 14, says a new report.

According to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is planning on asking its suppliers to move away the production capacity from the vanilla iPhone 14 model to the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro versions, as per the reports of GizmoChina.

The company is making the shift due to the latter seeing higher demand, so raising their production should help raise sales in the fourth and final quarter of this year.

It has been further reported that Apple has told Foxconn to raise the production of the iPhone 14 Pro series, to increase the ASP (Average Selling Price) of its latest iPhone lineup.

In other words, the analyst is expecting the increased shipments and sales to raise the ASP of the 2022 iPhones by around 10 per cent, the report said.

For those unaware, the brand had announced the iPhone 14 series during its Far Out event, with the new models featuring various improvements over the previous generation iPhone 13.

The new series included a brand new iPhone 14 Plus, which replaced the mini model while the Pro variants also brought a major change in design on the front. Meanwhile, the rear on these higher-end variants also saw a bump in camera specifications as well.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News