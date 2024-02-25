Apple expected to launch a foldable iPhone with bigger display: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Foldable Apple device

It's been a while since the news of Apple's upcoming foldable device has surfaced. The expected foldable handset from the tech giant is said to feature a larger screen- bigger than most of the premium models of iPhones that existed.

Another new leak has surfaced stating that the upcoming foldable smartphone might give neck-to-neck competition to Samsung, the company which already dominates the foldable smartphone market.

Foldable and bigger screen

DigiTimes reported that Apple has been working on a foldable device with a bigger display. The information about the foldable smartphone from Apple was received from Taiwan Taiwan-based supply chain. However, as per the leaks, Apple's foldable devices have been coming to light for the last 4 years. The company took around 5 years to design its first foldable device and it was further stated that manufacturing details will be out soon (timeline unspecified).

iPhone or iPad?

As per the other report on the upcoming foldable device by Apple, it is expected to be a foldable iPad- as the company highlights the bigger display size. Apple has further asked the Vision Pro team to design the components of this foldable device, the report stated. The expected launch of the foldable device from Apple could be as early as the year's end or by 2025.

A report further surfaced, which stated that Apple has stopped working on its foldable device because the performance of the foldable screen of the device was not up to the mark during testing. The tech giant believes that it maintains good standards for its product lineup and hence, delayed the launch- some reports further stated.

Talking about the display of Apple's foldable device, it might feature an OLED display along with premium hardware which we witnessed in the iPhone 15 series- with upgraded camera, battery and processor.

This is a must to mention that the company has made no such statement, and the story is based on speculations.

