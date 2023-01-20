Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Apple delays release of AR glasses indefinitely, according to Bloomberg News

According to Bloomberg News on Tuesday, Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) has decided to delay the release of its thin augmented reality glasses indefinitely owing to technical difficulties, but it still intends to introduce its first mixed reality headset this year.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with folding lens camera: All you need to know

According to Bloomberg, the mixed-reality headset from the iPhone maker, which blends augmented and virtual reality, will debut at this year's spring event and will cost about $3,000.

ALSO READ: Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day offers: Check out best deals on audio devices

The Meta Platforms (META.O) Quest Pro virtual and mixed-reality headset, which it released late last year for $1,500, half of the Apple product's rumoured price, would be a competitor to Apple's mixed-reality device.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Set to Launch on February 1st

Instead of focusing on the AR glasses, the Cupertino, California-based company now intends to concentrate on reducing the cost of the subsequent iteration of its mixed-reality device, which is anticipated as soon as 2024 or early 2025, according to the report.

Apple will try to achieve this by using components available in lower-end Mac machines rather than CPUs comparable to those in the iPhone.

Apple's plans to release a less expensive mixed-reality headset on Tuesday were first reported by the Information website.

In an unexpected debut weeks ahead of plan, the iPhone manufacturer earlier in the day unveiled MacBooks running on its new and faster M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs.

FAQS:

How do AR glasses work?

AR smart glasses come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and designs, they all improve reality with digital overlays.

What businesses are developing AR glasses?

The bar for AR glasses research and development has been established for a while by Google and Apple. But more lately, brands like Microsoft, Facebook, Vuzix, Epson, and others have risen and taken the lead

Latest Technology News