Apple delays release of AR glasses indefinitely, according to Bloomberg News

Although technical difficulties have delayed the release of Apple Inc.'s more significant follow-up product — lightweight augmented reality glasses — the company is still expected to introduce its first mixed reality headgear this year.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2023 9:31 IST
According to Bloomberg News on Tuesday, Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) has decided to delay the release of its thin augmented reality glasses indefinitely owing to technical difficulties, but it still intends to introduce its first mixed reality headset this year.

According to Bloomberg, the mixed-reality headset from the iPhone maker, which blends augmented and virtual reality, will debut at this year's spring event and will cost about $3,000.

The Meta Platforms (META.O) Quest Pro virtual and mixed-reality headset, which it released late last year for $1,500, half of the Apple product's rumoured price, would be a competitor to Apple's mixed-reality device.

Instead of focusing on the AR glasses, the Cupertino, California-based company now intends to concentrate on reducing the cost of the subsequent iteration of its mixed-reality device, which is anticipated as soon as 2024 or early 2025, according to the report.

Apple will try to achieve this by using components available in lower-end Mac machines rather than CPUs comparable to those in the iPhone.

Apple's plans to release a less expensive mixed-reality headset on Tuesday were first reported by the Information website.

In an unexpected debut weeks ahead of plan, the iPhone manufacturer earlier in the day unveiled MacBooks running on its new and faster M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs.

