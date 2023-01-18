Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day offers: Check out best deals on audio devices

Amazon and Flipkart have included various audio products in the exciting deals in their republic day offers. You can finally purchase the TWS earbuds, speakers, headphones, and other audio gear you have been eyeing. However, if you are unsure of what to buy because there are simply too many options, we have you covered.

ALSO READ: Apple watch helps in detecting heart blockage: Know-more

Sony WH-1000XM4 The flagship headphones of Sony that came before the WH-1000XM5 were the WH-1000XM4. On each earcup, they have 40mm drivers that can produce a full range of frequencies up to 40kHz. Being added to the list of republic day sales you can get these for just Rs 19,990, down from Rs 29,990.

ALSO READ: Lenovo launches Yoga 9i Laptop with 13th Gen Intel core processor: Know the price, specifications and more

The OnePlus Buds Z2 was released in October 2021 and continues to be a very compelling set of TWS earbuds at a very affordable price. The earbuds were originally available for Rs 4,999, but as part of Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale, you can get them for Rs 4,499 instead. Flipkart is also selling them at the same price.

ALSO READ: Twitter Blue Tick: Taliban reportedly buying some verified badges: Know-why?

The Sony WF-LS900N, which went on sale in December of last year for Rs 16,990, is currently available for just Rs 10,990. The Integrated Processor V1 from Sony powers the TWS earbuds, which have 5mm drivers and improve sound quality while reducing distortion. ANC is also included. With the charging case, the battery can last for up to 20 hours.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live were first available in 2020 for Rs 14,990, but their prices have since been reduced several times. These are the most affordable TWS earbuds from Samsung if you are a fan. As part of the Republic Day sale, they are selling for just Rs 3,999, which may be their lowest price ever.

Jabra Elite 3 supports Qualcomm aptX audio and comes equipped with 6mm drivers. The Elite 3 was originally available in India for Rs 6,999, but thanks to an Amazon sale, the price has been reduced to just Rs 3,499.

FAQs

Q1. How can I obtain an Amazon promo code?

They can be found in the Lightning Deals and Gold Box areas, on the first page. Additionally, there is a COUPONS button in the menu bar, or you can type www.amazon.com/Coupons.

Q2. What is a promotional freebie?

A type of sales strategy called a "gift with purchase" (GWP) promotion gives customers a free gift when they buy a certain product or spend a certain amount.

Latest Technology News