Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
  4. Ambrane launches Wise Roam 2 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling at Rs 1,499

Ambrane launches Wise Roam 2 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling at Rs 1,499

The Wise Roam 2 smartwatch is available in 4 premium colour variants: Grey, Black, Blue and Green and it is priced at Rs. 1,499. The device could be bought from Flipkart and on the official website of Ambrane along with a 365-day warranty.

Updated on: April 18, 2023 21:15 IST
Ambrane, a Make in India mobile accessories brand, has launched its latest smartwatch, the Wise Roam 2. The smartwatch has been designed to cater to the modern lifestyle and features a 1.39-inch large display, Bluetooth calling feature, and a battery life which can last up to 10 days. 

The smartwatch is available in 4 premium colour variants: Grey, Black, Blue and Green and it is priced at Rs. 1,499. The smartwatch is available on Flipkart and on the official website of Ambrane along with a 365-day warranty.

ALSO READ: Philips TAB8967 Dolby Atmos Soundbar with wireless subwoofer launched at Rs 44,990

The Wise Roam 2 is an all-in-one smartwatch that offers a perfect balance of style and functionality. It has a circular face with a 1.39-inch LucidDisplayTM that provides clear visibility even in direct sunlight. The IPS LCD screen has a 240x240 resolution, which is ideal for daily use. The smartwatch allows users to make and receive calls directly from the watch using the built-in microphone and speaker. It also includes 100+ cloud-based watch faces that can be customized to fit any mood or style.

Furthermore, the new Wise Roam 2 is a fitness and health tracker with over 100+ different sports modes, including SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode, Menstrual Tracker, and more. It also includes a daily activity tracker, stress, record & sedentary reminders, and other wellness mode features. The all-in-one smartwatch has an IP68 waterproof rating, making it suitable for fitness and health purposes.

ALSO READ: Twitter will make 'hateful' tweets less discoverable: Know more

