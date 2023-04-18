Ambrane launches Wise Roam 2 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling at Rs 1,499

Follow us on Image Source : AMBRANE Ambrane Wise Roam 2 smartwatch

Ambrane, a Make in India mobile accessories brand, has launched its latest smartwatch, the Wise Roam 2. The smartwatch has been designed to cater to the modern lifestyle and features a 1.39-inch large display, Bluetooth calling feature, and a battery life which can last up to 10 days.

The smartwatch is available in 4 premium colour variants: Grey, Black, Blue and Green and it is priced at Rs. 1,499. The smartwatch is available on Flipkart and on the official website of Ambrane along with a 365-day warranty.

The Wise Roam 2 is an all-in-one smartwatch that offers a perfect balance of style and functionality. It has a circular face with a 1.39-inch LucidDisplayTM that provides clear visibility even in direct sunlight. The IPS LCD screen has a 240x240 resolution, which is ideal for daily use. The smartwatch allows users to make and receive calls directly from the watch using the built-in microphone and speaker. It also includes 100+ cloud-based watch faces that can be customized to fit any mood or style.

Furthermore, the new Wise Roam 2 is a fitness and health tracker with over 100+ different sports modes, including SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode, Menstrual Tracker, and more. It also includes a daily activity tracker, stress, record & sedentary reminders, and other wellness mode features. The all-in-one smartwatch has an IP68 waterproof rating, making it suitable for fitness and health purposes.

The Wise Roam 2 is a smartwatch with voice assistance that supports both Alexa and Siri. It also has wrist alerts for incoming calls and text messages. The smartwatch can also control audio and camera and includes smart notifications, weather updates, camera control, and music control features.

Ambrane is pleased with the market's reaction to their smartwatches and believes that the Wise Roam 2 is the perfect product to match the audience's ever-evolving needs with the latest technology. The company is planning a complete 360-degree campaign for this model and is confident about its success.

