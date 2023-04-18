Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
Twitter will make 'hateful' tweets less discoverable: Know more

The labels are only implemented at the "tweet level" and they will not affect any user's account. Tweets with new labels will be made less discoverable on the platform.

Updated on: April 18, 2023 9:50 IST
Twitter has recently announced the addition of publicly visible labels for tweets which are identified as potentially violating its policies. It will enable the users to know that the company has limited their visibility.

The company occasionally restricts the tweets that violate its policies by making them harder to find or making them visible to fewer people.

The new labels will make those actions clear, said the micro-blogging platform which is being run by Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX.

"Restricting the reach of Tweets, also known as visibility filtering, is one of the existing enforcement actions that allows us to move beyond the binary leave up versus take down' approach to content moderation," Twitter said in a blog post late on Monday.

"However, like other social platforms, we have not historically been transparent when we've taken this action," it added.

The labels are only implemented at the "tweet level" and they will not affect any user's account. Tweets with new labels will be made less discoverable on the platform.

"Additionally, we will not place ads adjacent to content that we label," said the company.

While these labels will initially only apply to a set of Tweets that potentially violate our Hateful Conduct policy, the company plans to expand these to other applicable policy areas in the coming months.

The micro-blogging platform further said, "Our mission at Twitter 2.0 is to promote and protect the public conversation. We believe Twitter users have the right to express their opinions and ideas without fear of censorship."

Inputs from IANS

