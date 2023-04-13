Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Musk unleashes subscription-based monetization plan for creators

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO has announced that 'Subscriptions' will now be enabled on the micro-blogging platform for content creators. This will give a way for people's most engaged followers to help them earn money from the Twitter platform through their contributions on the platform.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, a Twitter user and the creator of Dogecoin, the popular cryptocurrency has recently taken to the platform to share a screenshot of Musk's Twitter profile, showing that the tech billionaire had subscribed to his account.

ALSO READ: Faking sickness to bunk office? New AI tool can make it difficult for you

Along with the screenshot, Shibetoshi tweeted: "I don't usually flex but today was a stressful day and I am giving myself a flex."

To which Musk replied: "We're firing up creator subscriptions bigtime! Works for longform text, pics or video."

According to his tweet, subscriptions will work for longform content, images, and videos posted on Twitter.

Moreover, in the same tweet, a user commented, asking Musk: "Are you going to be firing up sharing ad revenue (like ads in videos) for creators? That would be big!"

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

To which he replied: "We're working on it. Twitter has a surprisingly complex codebase, so progress is slower than we'd like."

Currently, people in the US who meet the eligibility requirements can apply to participate in the Subscriptions programme, according to Twitter's Help page.

Subscription purchases are currently available globally on Twitter for iOS and Android, as well as on the web in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News