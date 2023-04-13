Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Musk unleashes subscription-based monetization plan for creators

Musk unleashes subscription-based monetization plan for creators

Currently, people in the US who meet the eligibility requirements can apply to participate in the Subscriptions programme, according to Twitter's Help page.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: April 13, 2023 18:40 IST
Twitter, musk
Image Source : INDIA TV Musk unleashes subscription-based monetization plan for creators

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO has announced that 'Subscriptions' will now be enabled on the micro-blogging platform for content creators. This will give a way for people's most engaged followers to help them earn money from the Twitter platform through their contributions on the platform.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, a Twitter user and the creator of Dogecoin, the popular cryptocurrency has recently taken to the platform to share a screenshot of Musk's Twitter profile, showing that the tech billionaire had subscribed to his account.

ALSO READ: Faking sickness to bunk office? New AI tool can make it difficult for you

Along with the screenshot, Shibetoshi tweeted: "I don't usually flex but today was a stressful day and I am giving myself a flex."

To which Musk replied: "We're firing up creator subscriptions bigtime! Works for longform text, pics or video."

According to his tweet, subscriptions will work for longform content, images, and videos posted on Twitter.

Moreover, in the same tweet, a user commented, asking Musk: "Are you going to be firing up sharing ad revenue (like ads in videos) for creators? That would be big!"

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

Related Stories
How to check your PAN-Aadhaar link status online: A step-by-step guide

How to check your PAN-Aadhaar link status online: A step-by-step guide

Super mario: 10 exciting facts you probably didn't know about the video game legend

Super mario: 10 exciting facts you probably didn't know about the video game legend

Google Search Hacks: 10 tips to find information in seconds

Google Search Hacks: 10 tips to find information in seconds

WhatsApp to bring add, edit contacts within app for Android: Know more

WhatsApp to bring add, edit contacts within app for Android: Know more

YouTube Music launches 'real-time lyrics' for Android and iOS

YouTube Music launches 'real-time lyrics' for Android and iOS

Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Google Dropcam and Nest Secure to shut in 2024

Google Dropcam and Nest Secure to shut in 2024

Microsoft Xbox Series X, S disables game emulation

Microsoft Xbox Series X, S disables game emulation

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Around 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups till date

Around 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups till date

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Accidentally deleted photos? Step-by-step guide to retrieving images

Accidentally deleted photos? Step-by-step guide to retrieving images

Microsoft adds Snapchat Lenses to Teams

Microsoft adds Snapchat Lenses to Teams

5G speed to reduce to half if less spectrum allotted in 6GHz band: COAI

5G speed to reduce to half if less spectrum allotted in 6GHz band: COAI

Google in trouble again! $32 million fine for unfair practices in the app market

Google in trouble again! $32 million fine for unfair practices in the app market

Vivo launches T2 and T2x at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Vivo launches T2 and T2x at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Twitter merges with 'X'- Musk's everything app

Twitter merges with 'X'- Musk's everything app

HP Smart Tank 580 review: Smooth, comfortable and economical printing

HP Smart Tank 580 review: Smooth, comfortable and economical printing

Alert! AI can hack your password within 60 seconds- Here is to secure it

Alert! AI can hack your password within 60 seconds- Here is to secure it

With ChatGPT, a man earns 28 lac in 3 months: Know how

With ChatGPT, a man earns 28 lac in 3 months: Know how

Acer launches Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop at Rs 1,99,990

Acer launches Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop at Rs 1,99,990

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Twitter trouble: Users facing issues while replying to Tweets on the web

Twitter trouble: Users facing issues while replying to Tweets on the web

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G to launch on April 17: What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G to launch on April 17: What to expect?

To which he replied: "We're working on it. Twitter has a surprisingly complex codebase, so progress is slower than we'd like."

Currently, people in the US who meet the eligibility requirements can apply to participate in the Subscriptions programme, according to Twitter's Help page.

Subscription purchases are currently available globally on Twitter for iOS and Android, as well as on the web in the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News