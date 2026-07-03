PM Modi to make first official visit to New Zealand next week: What's on the agenda?

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make his first official visit to New Zealand next week, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations as both countries move closer to strengthening economic and strategic ties through a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The announcement was made by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who said the visit would help elevate the partnership between the two nations and unlock new opportunities for trade, investment and economic growth.

Sharing the announcement on social media platform X, Christopher Luxon highlighted India's growing importance in the global economy and described the upcoming visit as a major step in deepening bilateral engagement. He stated, "I am delighted to announce that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week. India is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies and is incredibly important to New Zealand's economic prosperity. Through the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement reached in April, we are taking our relationship to a new level, creating more jobs in New Zealand, boosting exports and strengthening economic growth. It will open new opportunities to increase exports of our goods and services to a market of 1.4 billion people, bringing more income to Kiwi communities, creating jobs and increasing wages."

The visit comes months after Luxon travelled to India, where he held talks with Prime Minister Modi and participated in several official engagements aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Free Trade Agreement expected to redefine bilateral ties

The proposed India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement is expected to become one of the most significant pillars of the bilateral partnership. Earlier in April this year, both countries announced their decision to move ahead with the FTA, describing it as a historic step in expanding economic cooperation. The agreement envisages collaboration across multiple sectors, including market access, agricultural productivity, investment, talent mobility, tourism, sports and people-to-people exchanges. It is expected to benefit manufacturers, farmers, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, students and skilled professionals in both countries by creating new business and employment opportunities.

Bilateral trade likely to double

Earlier, on May 6, New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay expressed confidence that bilateral trade between India and New Zealand could double within the next few years as negotiations on a high-quality FTA progress.

Speaking to ANI, McClay said the proposed agreement would help meet the growing demand among New Zealand consumers for high-quality goods and services while creating easier access to the Indian market. He also said the New Zealand government is committed to increasing its investment in India to as much as USD 20 billion over the next 15 years.

Why the visit is significant

Prime Minister Modi's visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement while further strengthening political, economic and strategic cooperation between the two nations. The high-level engagement is also likely to focus on expanding investment, boosting trade, improving mobility for skilled professionals and enhancing collaboration in sectors of mutual interest. With India emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, New Zealand sees the partnership as an important avenue for long-term economic growth and greater access to one of the world's largest consumer markets.

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