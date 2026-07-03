Alpha X review is out now; Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller gets mixed reactions from internet users

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller Alpha has finally hit theatres, and the first reactions from viewers are beginning to surface on X (formerly Twitter). As the first female-led film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, Alpha has generated significant excitement among fans. Those who watched the film on its opening day have started sharing their views online.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail and backed by Yash Raj Films. Apart from the female leads, it also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles, while Hrithik Roshan makes a cameo appearance. While many have praised the film's action sequences, performances and scale, others have pointed out a few flaws. Here's a look at what internet users have to say about Alpha.

Alpha X review

One X user praised Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's "solid screen performance" in the first half, writing, "#Alpha 1 st half doneA typical YRF Spy Universe entertainer so don't go in expecting something pathbreaking just sit back and enjoy ride #AliaBhatt n #SharvariWagh r looking absolutely gorgeous nd both have a solid screen presence They carry the film well with their actions (sic)."

Another user wrote, "1st Half: Original story and action sequences have been the best parts till now, though not something extraordinary but good nonetheless. Present story is a bit generic till now but a lot to be discovered Alia, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor are good though (sic)."

(Image Source : X: @IDHRUVRATHORE)Screengrab showing X post about Alpha review.

See more X reactions below:

Alpha: What is the plot?

The film showcases the origin story of a young assassin who is trained from childhood to become a deadly weapon. In this film, Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Sita, whereas Sharvari also plays an elite spy working alongside Alia Bhatt.

It must be noted that Alpha marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023), and War 2 (2025).

Alpha: About the makers

For the unversed, Alpha is produced by Aditya Chopra and co-produced by Akshaye Widhani. The screenplay is written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan, while the music is composed by Rohansh and Abeer. The story is by Uday Chopra, and the editing has been handled by Aarif Sheikh.

Also Read: Alpha trailer out: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari go guns blazing before a surprise ending changes everything