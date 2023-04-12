Faking sickness to bunk office? New AI tool can make it difficult for you

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AI technology can now detect employees faking illness to skip work

Artificial intelligence technology has reached a new height as it can now detect whether you are lying about being sick by listening to the tone of your voice. This new feature has been developed to ensure that people can’t take a day off pretending to be sick. The system analyses the voice pattern and then determines whether a person has a cold or not.

According to a report the system was developed by researchers at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology in Surat in Gujarat. The team of researchers was able to analyse the voice patterns of 630 people and were able to detect cold in 111 of them using the AI algorithm. The researchers used vocal rhythms, which are known as harmonics because their amplitude decreases as their frequency increases.

An algorithm was developed to identify the specific frequencies present in the people suffering with sore throat. As per a study led by electronic engineer Pankaj Warule, the aim was to investigate the distinctions between cold voices and healthy voices. Key finding was that person speech, like musical instruments, does not produce single frequencies.

Researchers employed machine learning algorithms to investigate if the presence of a cold infection impacts the process of attenuation. By detecting and analyzing changes in amplification, the researchers were able to identify individuals who were afflicted with a cold.

Researchers found that the technology was effective at diagnosing colds in 70% of cases. To identify the dominant frequency and harmonics in each case, researchers broke down the spectrum of each person's speech into its component wavelengths.

When implementing this system in office settings, it may pose challenges for employees who try to fake illness in order to take a day off. The AI, having been trained to recognize speech, can easily differentiate between those who genuinely have a cold and those who are pretending. The age-old excuse of "I'm sick, cough cough" may no longer suffice.

As technology advances every day, there are concerns regarding the increasing dependence on artificial intelligence, but it is also being viewed as a valuable tool for our future.

