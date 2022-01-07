Amazon Sale: Here are 5 earbuds that you can buy at heavy discount - Check List

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Amazon- Sale

Highlights Noise, ZOOOK, JBL and more are offering earbuds at heavy discounts

Amazon Sale is offering earbuds at heavy discounts, offering premium earbuds under INR 5000

Amazon offers are valid for a limited period of time

The interest in in-ear headphones or TWS earbuds has gained popularity over a couple of years. Initially, it was considered to be something really fancy, and wireless was a temptation for many, but in today’s time, people prefer having a hassle-free experience while having a conversation or listening to music on the move.

We have a number of options to choose from when it comes to earbuds, leaving us confused and wondering, which is the best fit as per the demand. Assuming that we are searching for a decent pair of earbuds under the price range of INR 5,000, we come up with earbuds that are available under the range at the Amazon India platform, during the sale time.

JBL C115 TWS

JBL C115 TWS is a True Wireless Earbuds with Mic which comes with 21 hours of playtime and supports quick charge. The earbuds support true bass quality for sound and support a dual connection, Bluetooth 5.0, a Type C charging slot and voice assistant support for mobile phones. It works in both Mono and Stereo modes, so the user gets the option to opt from.

ZOOOK Rocker Twins

​MRP​​ at INR 8,999, the JBL C115 TWC is offering a ​56% discount and is available at around INR 3,999​ on Amazon.

The ZOOOK Rocker Twins are another earbud on sale that come with binaural separation, Bluetooth 5.0 support and lossless HD rendering technology that produce good sound quality with deep bass. The earbuds eliminate noise and echo. The earbuds- both of them could be used for calling or separately to connect two devices. The earbud offers 3-4 hours of working time per charge, and users can charge the earbuds at atleast 3-5 times when the charging case is fully charged. ZOOK Rocker Twins could be easily connected with both- iOS and Android enabled devices. The device is operational within the range of 10 meters. Furthermore, the earbud offers voice right-hand help through Siri and Google Assistant with an in-fabricated receiver.

Originally priced at INR 3,499, the earbuds are available at a 60% discount on Amazon and customers can buy Rocker Twins at around INR 1,300.

boAt Airpods 441 Pro:

With Bluetooth 5.0 within the range of 10 meters, the earbuds are supportive to Android and iOS. The airdrops offer a playback time of up to 5 hours in earbuds & 150 hours in a charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 1.5 hours with a C-Type charging cable. The Airdopes 441 Pro offers up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge and an additional 150 hours of massive playback bliss with the charging case. The power-packed 2600mAh Carry cum Charge Case can also function as a Power Bank when needed.

Fueled with an Insta Wake N' Pair Technology, these earbuds come with capacitive touch control and 6mm drivers for a vivid sound encounter.

Originally priced at INR 6,990, Amazon is offering the same at a 64% discounted price of INR 2,499.

Noise Air Buds

Noise Air Bud's offers full HD sound and is available in two colour variants- icy white and pure black. The earbuds come with smart touch control to control the music and volume on the device. Supporting noise cancellation for a distortion-free call and music play experience, the Air Buds supports a 13mm sound driver, a charge with Type-C charging port that runs on Bluetooth 5.0.

The air bud supports a playtime of up to 4 hours on a single charge and up to 20 hours with the charging case. With IPX4 water-resistant rating, the buds are safe from water and sweat. Furthermore, users can activate Siri or Google Assistant with just a few taps on the airbuds.

Noise Air Bud is priced at INR 5,999 and on Amazon, it is offering a discount of 67% and selling the Air Buds at INR 1,999.

Crossbeats EPIC

Crossbeats EPIC earbuds come equipped with upwards of three noise-cancelling modes and an all-new half breed dynamic clamour scratch-off innovation. These premium earbuds from the place of the Indian customer innovation brand are fueled with 13mm drivers, which is an extraordinariness in the fragment. Notwithstanding it, each pair comprises an aggregate of six receivers, so you can bet on it for a genuine vivid encounter each time you turn it on. With its contact empower stem control, one can undoubtedly assume responsibility for the playlist and furthermore accept calls without trying to search for the cell phone. These buds offer an astounding recess of as long as 24 hours.

The EPIC earbuds are priced at INR 11,999. And it is available at a 65% discounted price on Amazon and users can buy the same at INR 4,249.