Saturday, January 27, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Amazon Prime Video to show ads from this date if you don't upgrade: All details here

Amazon Prime Video to show ads from this date if you don't upgrade: All details here

Amazon Prime Video will show ads for non-paying members, aiming to invest more in content creation, but existing Prime members won't be affected, and an ad-free option will be available for an extra fee.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2024 16:50 IST
amazon, amazon prime video, amazon prime, amazon prime ads, amazon prime ad free experience, tech
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Ads on Amazon Prime: Big news for Amazon Prime users! Starting January 29, 2024, Amazon Prime Video will show ads if you're not a paying member. Amazon aims to invest more in creating content for Prime Video.

Existing Prime Members

If you're already a Prime member, don't worry—your cost won't change in 2024. But if you prefer an ad-free experience, Amazon introduces a new plan for an extra $2.99 per month for U.S. Prime members. Prices for other countries will be shared later, and Prime members will receive an email notification to choose the ad-free option.

Even with ads, Amazon Prime remains an excellent deal. Alongside fast shipping, members enjoy tons of entertainment options, exclusive content, ad-free music, and savings on healthcare, prescriptions, and groceries. Special deals, easy returns, and access to services like Prime Reading and Prime Gaming are additional perks.

What all Amazon Prime Video offer? 

Prime Video, a standout in Prime, offers hit movies, award-winning Amazon Originals, and live sports. To fund more exciting content, Amazon will introduce ads in Prime Video shows and movies. This change begins in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada, expanding to other countries later.

Amazon Prime, known since 2005 for free Two-Day Shipping, has grown into a comprehensive service. Prime members now enjoy speedy shipping, exclusive deals, entertainment during events like Prime Day, music, podcasts, gaming perks, and savings on prescriptions and groceries.

Related Stories
Ali Fazal reveals why he chose the role of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur

Ali Fazal reveals why he chose the role of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur

'Give us at least..': Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 3 release

'Give us at least..': Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 3 release

Amazon Prime Lite price drop in India: What's new and how it benefits you?

Amazon Prime Lite price drop in India: What's new and how it benefits you?

Tiger 3 OTT release: When and Where to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer

Tiger 3 OTT release: When and Where to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer

ALSO READ | Vivo introduces Y100 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and 80W fast charging: Check out key specs and more

ALSO READ | Leaked image teases camera upgrades in Xiaomi's 14 Ultra: All you need to know

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News