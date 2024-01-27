Amazon Prime Video to show ads from this date if you don't upgrade: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Ads on Amazon Prime: Big news for Amazon Prime users! Starting January 29, 2024, Amazon Prime Video will show ads if you're not a paying member. Amazon aims to invest more in creating content for Prime Video.

Existing Prime Members

If you're already a Prime member, don't worry—your cost won't change in 2024. But if you prefer an ad-free experience, Amazon introduces a new plan for an extra $2.99 per month for U.S. Prime members. Prices for other countries will be shared later, and Prime members will receive an email notification to choose the ad-free option.

Even with ads, Amazon Prime remains an excellent deal. Alongside fast shipping, members enjoy tons of entertainment options, exclusive content, ad-free music, and savings on healthcare, prescriptions, and groceries. Special deals, easy returns, and access to services like Prime Reading and Prime Gaming are additional perks.

What all Amazon Prime Video offer?

Prime Video, a standout in Prime, offers hit movies, award-winning Amazon Originals, and live sports. To fund more exciting content, Amazon will introduce ads in Prime Video shows and movies. This change begins in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada, expanding to other countries later.

Amazon Prime, known since 2005 for free Two-Day Shipping, has grown into a comprehensive service. Prime members now enjoy speedy shipping, exclusive deals, entertainment during events like Prime Day, music, podcasts, gaming perks, and savings on prescriptions and groceries.

