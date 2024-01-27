Leaked image teases camera upgrades in Xiaomi's 14 Ultra: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image shared by GSMARENA

A leaked image claiming to be the cover glass of the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra has surfaced, providing potential insights into the phone's camera features. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were initially released in China in October 2023, showcasing a new HyperOS interface. Now, speculations are swirling around the possible addition of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to the lineup, with rumours hinting at a launch in March 2024.

Camera Improvements

The leaked image, shared by GSMArena, reveals the cover glass featuring Leica branding, indicating an ongoing collaboration between Xiaomi and the well-known optics company. The camera cut-outs resemble those of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra but with slightly larger lens holes, suggesting the inclusion of brighter lenses. Reports hint at a wider f/1.6 aperture for the primary camera, potentially enhancing low-light performance.

Advanced Features

Details about the periscope telephoto camera suggest an improved f/2.5 aperture, a significant upgrade from the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's f/3.0 aperture. Speculations extend to the primary camera potentially incorporating a Sony LYT-900 sensor with a variable aperture ranging from f/1.63 to f/2.5, along with an aspherical lens named Vario-Summilux 1:1.63-2.5/12-120. The leak also hints at a 120mm periscope telephoto camera.

Potential Specifications

Rumours about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is anticipated to feature a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Additionally, the smartphone may come with a slightly curved display for an enhanced user experience.

Global Debut

While Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's launch, reports are suggesting that the entire Xiaomi 14 series might make its debut on the global stage, potentially at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) scheduled between February 26 and February 29.

