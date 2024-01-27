What drives Samsung's decision to skip Galaxy AI in Chinese Galaxy S24?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung has decided not to use its Galaxy AI features in the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup in China. Instead, it will use Baidu's Ernie AI due to Google's limited presence in the country. The Chinese version of the Galaxy S24 series will incorporate Ernie AI, providing similar Galaxy AI features based on Gemini foundational models.

This includes AI-based real-time call translation, summarisation, and text format features. Additionally, the phones will feature a Chinese version of Google's 'Circle to Search' function.

Ernie AI Capabilities

The enhanced Samsung Note Assistant, powered by Ernie AI, can now translate content and summarise lengthy information into clear and organised formats with a simple click. Ernie's chatbot uses advanced AI technology to generate human-like responses based on user prompts. Baidu introduced Ernie 4.0 in October, claiming it to be the most powerful version of the Ernie Foundation model to date.

Baidu's Perspective

During the 'Baidu World 2023' event, Baidu's CEO, Robin Li, highlighted the significant improvements in Ernie 4.0, stating that it is now on par with GPT-4, a language model developed by OpenAI. The emergence of advanced language models like ChatGPT and others prompted Chinese tech companies to create their own large language models. Baidu developed Ernie Bot, while Alibaba Group introduced its large language model named Tongyi Qianwen.

Shift in Strategy

Samsung's decision to rely on Baidu's Ernie AI in China showcases the adaptability of tech giants in tailoring their strategies based on regional considerations, such as limited access to Google services in certain markets.

