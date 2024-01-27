Microsoft Teams addresses issues amidst mega global outage | Deets inside

Microsoft Teams faced a major outage in various parts of the world, impacting users from Friday evening until early Saturday morning. After several hours, the company observed significant improvements and full resolution in many affected Teams features.
Identifying the Issue
Microsoft attributed the outage to a networking problem affecting a portion of the Teams service. To address this, the company initiated failovers as part of its efforts to resolve the issue.
User Impact
During the outage, DownDetector reported a surge in problem reports, indicating widespread disruptions. Users faced difficulties logging into Teams, encountered missing messages and attachments, and experienced delays.
Despite initiating failovers, Microsoft acknowledged that immediate relief was not provided to all end users in North and South America regions. The company communicated ongoing efforts to optimise the network and backend services while closely monitoring the impact on customers.
Monitoring and Mitigation
Microsoft expressed commitment to monitoring internal signals to confirm that their mitigation efforts effectively reduced the impact on users. Work continued to redirect service traffic in affected regions as part of the remediation process.
Past Incidents
Notably, Microsoft Teams experienced a similar four-hour outage exactly a year ago, emphasising the challenges in maintaining seamless service for such widely used collaboration tools.
Microsoft Teams New Audio and Video Settings Tools
Recently, the platform has also introduced new tools to help users quickly control audio and video settings during Teams meetings. These tools are part of an update that is currently available for Microsoft Teams Public Preview.
