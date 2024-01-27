Saturday, January 27, 2024
     
Microsoft Teams addresses issues amidst mega global outage | Deets inside

Microsoft Teams faced a major outage affecting users worldwide, with disruptions in logging in, missing messages, and delays.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2024 12:06 IST
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Microsoft Teams faced a major outage in various parts of the world, impacting users from Friday evening until early Saturday morning. After several hours, the company observed significant improvements and full resolution in many affected Teams features.

Identifying the Issue

Microsoft attributed the outage to a networking problem affecting a portion of the Teams service. To address this, the company initiated failovers as part of its efforts to resolve the issue.

User Impact

During the outage, DownDetector reported a surge in problem reports, indicating widespread disruptions. Users faced difficulties logging into Teams, encountered missing messages and attachments, and experienced delays.

Despite initiating failovers, Microsoft acknowledged that immediate relief was not provided to all end users in North and South America regions. The company communicated ongoing efforts to optimise the network and backend services while closely monitoring the impact on customers.

Monitoring and Mitigation

Microsoft expressed commitment to monitoring internal signals to confirm that their mitigation efforts effectively reduced the impact on users. Work continued to redirect service traffic in affected regions as part of the remediation process.

Past Incidents

Notably, Microsoft Teams experienced a similar four-hour outage exactly a year ago, emphasising the challenges in maintaining seamless service for such widely used collaboration tools.

Microsoft Teams New Audio and Video Settings Tools 

Recently, the platform has also introduced new tools to help users quickly control audio and video settings during Teams meetings. These tools are part of an update that is currently available for Microsoft Teams Public Preview.

Inputs from IANS 

Breaking News

