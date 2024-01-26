Instagram trials 'Flipside' feature: What it is and how it works? All details here

Follow us on Image Source : ALESSANDRO PALUZZI Screenshots shared by Alessandro Paluzzi.

Instagram is testing a new feature called 'Flipside,' which allows users to create a private section on their profile for sharing personal content exclusively with close friends. This feature is essentially similar to the concept of 'Finsta,' where users maintain a separate, more private account apart from their main public profile.

What's Flipside?

The Flipside feature enables users to establish a private space, or 'Finsta,' effortlessly. It offers a more secluded area for sharing personal content with chosen friends.

How Does It Work?

Discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Flipside lets users have a distinct profile picture, name, and bio for their private side. Users can manage who sees their Flipside content, and there's even an option to start fresh by 'removing everyone.'

Accessing Flipside

To access someone's Flipside, users can simply tap a button or swipe down on the main profile. This creates a segregated space where users can share content more selectively.

Privacy and Customisation

Flipside aims to provide users with a customisable profile separate from their public one. Users have control over who can see their Flipside content, and the feature is designed to offer a more private sharing experience for users and their close friends.

Similar to 'Close Friends'

In November 2023, Instagram expanded its 'Close Friends' feature, allowing users to share private stories in the main feed. Flipside seems to take this concept further by creating a distinct section on the user's profile for these selected posts, potentially offering a more organised and private sharing experience.

When Can Users Expect Flipside?

While the testing is ongoing, Instagram has not confirmed the official launch date for the Flipside feature. Users may see a wider rollout in the coming days as Instagram refines and finalizes this new addition to the platform.

