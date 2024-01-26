Google Pixel users report glitches after January 2024 update - What went wrong?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Some Google Pixel users are facing issues with their devices after installing the January 2024 Google Play system update. Problems reported include crashing apps, the Files app showing no files, and screenshots not saving. Users note that this is a recurring problem, similar to what happened in October 2023.

User Complaints

Owners of Google Pixel phones expressed frustration on platforms like Reddit, detailing issues such as internal storage not mounting, camera crashes, and various functionalities related to storage not working correctly. These problems affect several Pixel models, including Pixel 5, 6, 7, 8, and the Fold series.

Google's Response

In response to the concerns, Google acknowledged the issue, stating that they are aware of it and are currently investigating. The company assured users that they were working to find a solution to the reported problems.

Variability in Impact

While the January 2024 Google Play system update has been released, not all Pixel users are experiencing these issues. The problems seem to affect a subset of users, and Google is likely working to address the reported glitches.

Generative AI Features in Chrome

On a different note, Google is introducing new generative AI features in its Chrome browser. These features aim to enhance the browsing experience by smartly organizing tabs, allowing users to create custom themes with AI assistance, and providing help with drafting content on the web. These features are part of an experimental release in the latest Chrome update.

Users can expect improvements in tab organisation, personalised themes, and assistance in content creation while browsing.

