Apple reveals adjustments for iOS, Safari, and App Store: What you need to know

Apple has revealed updates to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) taking effect in the European Union this March. These changes aim to enhance user controls, disclosures, and protections against privacy and security risks arising from the DMA, introducing more than 600 new APIs.

Key Changes

A significant shift is the allowance of third-party app stores on iOS for the first time. These updates, scheduled for iOS 17.4 in March, include expanded app analytics, functionality for alternative browser engines, and options for processing app payments and distributing iOS apps. Apple is introducing safeguards to minimise potential risks associated with the DMA.

Protecting EU Users

Apple emphasises its commitment to delivering the best and most secure experience for EU users while complying with the Digital Markets Act's requirements. Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow, highlights that the changes aim to address increased privacy and security threats brought about by the new regulation.

Options for Developers

Developers can explore new tools and terms for alternative app distribution and payment processing. Apple assures developers that they can choose to continue with existing business terms if they prefer. This flexibility aims to accommodate developers while adapting to the regulatory changes.

New Risks and Safeguards

The introduction of options for payment processing and app downloading opens potential avenues for issues like malware and fraud. However, Apple is implementing safeguards to mitigate these risks. The changes will impact users across the 27 EU countries starting March 2024.

Guidance for Users

In March, Apple plans to provide resources to help EU users understand the forthcoming changes. This includes guidance to navigate the complexities introduced by the DMA, ensuring users are aware of changes in the user experience and best practices for addressing new risks associated with app downloads and payments outside of the App Store.

Additional Announcements

Apple also unveiled new options for streaming games and more than 50 upcoming reports for developers on engagement, commerce, app usage, and other areas.

Inputs from IANS

