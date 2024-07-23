TS LAWCET 2024 counselling: Registration process to begin from THIS date! details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS LAWCET 2024 counselling Registration soon

TS LAWCET 2024 counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to start the counselling procedure for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2024). The LAWCET 2024 registration procedure will commence on August 5. Interested and eligible individuals will be able to submit the online application forms by visiting the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Earlier, TSCHE released the TS LAWCET result on June 13 on the official website. The exams were conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and 3 year LLB programmes. For admission to LLM courses at colleges, TS PGLCET 2024 exam was conducted on June 3.

TS LAWCET 2024 counselling procedure comprises six steps:- registration, document verification, display of registered candidates, web options, seat allotment, and reporting at the allotted college. Candidates who have qualified in the written test are eligible to participate in the counselling procedure.

Registration Fee

The TS LAWCET 2024 counseling fee for General and Other Backward Classes is Rs 800, while for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, the TS LAWCET 2024 counseling fee is Rs 500. The physical verification of category certificates for NCC, CAP, PH, and Sports is scheduled from August 7 to August 10.

TS LAWCET 2024 counselling: Documents Required

For 5 year Programme

TS LAWCET Rank Card 2024

School Leaving / Migration Certificate

Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheets

Employer Certificate

Aadhaar Card / Voter ID / PAN Card

Passing Certificate of Qualifying Exam

Income Certificate (for scholarship or fee concession)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

For 3 year programme