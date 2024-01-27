Vivo introduces Y100 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and 80W fast charging: Check out key specs and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vivo introduces Y100 5G in Indonesia with a 50MP camera

Vivo has launched the Y100 5G in Indonesia, the latest addition to the Y100 series. The smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera and features higher specifications than its Chinese counterpart. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. The Y100 5G comes in Black Onyx and Purple Orchid colours.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y100 5G is priced at IDR 3,899,000 (around Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs IDR 4,199,000 (approximately Rs. 22,000). It is currently available for purchase in Indonesia through Vivo's online store and authorised retailers. Details about the India launch remain undisclosed.

Specifications

The Y100 5G features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Running on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14, the phone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a flicker sensor. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity and Battery

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Previous Launches

The Y100i Power was launched in China in December 2023 at CNY 2,099 (around Rs. 24,000). The older version of the Y100 was released in India in February 2023 at Rs. 24,999, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W wired charging support.

