Amazon.in to launch Great Republic Day Sale from 17th -20th January 2022

Image Source : WEBSITE: AMAZON INDIA Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon users can operate their application in 8 regional languages

Amazon India set to provide ‘big savings’ on mobile brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and more

Amazon India announces the ‘Great Republic Day Sale’ which will start from January 17 and last till January 20, 2022. Prime members of Amazon will get additional 24 hours of early access starting from 12:00 AM on January 16th.

Amazon is set to offer millions of products offered by sellers across the categories like artisans & weavers, start-ups, women entrepreneurs, brands, and local stores across hundreds of categories including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Large Appliances, Smart televisions, and more.

The Great Republic Day Sale will offer customers avail extra 10% instant discount with SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions; Bajaj Finserv EMI card for No-cost EMI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit & Credit Cards.

Amazon also offers a number of options for attractive exchange offers of up to INR 16,000 off on exchange.

Users can operate their application in 8 regional languages- English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Also, users can op to use voice commands in English and in Hindi to shop for any specific good. Customers can further, walk into any existing Amazon Easy store to avail assisted shopping experience.

Amazon India is set to provide ‘big savings’ on various mobile brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Techno, iQOO and Xiaomi, and more. Moreover, several consumer brands like Sony, Smartivity, HP, LG, Lenovo, Mi, JBL, boAt, Sony, Samsung, Amazfit, Canon, Fujifilm, and more. And 0ustomers can further get a number of deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices as well.