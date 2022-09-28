Amazon Great Indian Festival launches Dussehra Shopping Store: Know all the offers

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival has introduced a Dussehra Shopping Store on the platform to offer a wide range of specially curated products ranging from Alexa-enabled devices to large appliances, smartphones, electronics, home décor, accessories, and much more. ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best offers and discounts on smart TVs during the sale

The ‘Dussehra Shopping Store’ on Amazon India has been designed to give customers a one-stop destination to look for exciting offers and deals this festive season. Customers can choose from a host of popular brands such as Sony, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, iQOO, and more. ALSO READ: Best deals on gadgets at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Customers can also use voice navigation to access the Dussehra Shopping Store using Alexa on the Amazon shopping app (which is Android only). Users can tap the mic or Alexa icon on the app and say – “Alexa, go to Dussehra Store” to be directed to the store.

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in ‘Dussehra Shopping Store’. All offers & deals are from participating sellers.



Deals on TVs, electronics and gadgets

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV - Get all round smart entertainment with incredible clarity and sharp imaging. Riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 10,999.

- Get all round smart entertainment with incredible clarity and sharp imaging. Riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 10,999. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV - Get the best of Sony 4K and google with features such as a powerful processor, audio purity, and complete parental control. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 61,000.

- Get the best of Sony 4K and google with features such as a powerful processor, audio purity, and complete parental control. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 61,000. Tribit XSound Mega Bluetooth Portable Speaker - Hear your music the way it was meant to be thanks to the Tribit XSound Mega's 30W sound, with enhanced clarity of mid-range and low tones. LEDs sync with the music for an immersive light show, then link 100+ X Sound Mega speakers for true loud sounds! Available for Rs 8,499.

- Hear your music the way it was meant to be thanks to the Tribit XSound Mega's 30W sound, with enhanced clarity of mid-range and low tones. LEDs sync with the music for an immersive light show, then link 100+ X Sound Mega speakers for true loud sounds! Available for Rs 8,499. Hyundai 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Witness extraordinary clarity and ultra-realistic detail to transform your viewing experience. With 178 Degree wide viewing angle, 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top-box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 25,490.

- Witness extraordinary clarity and ultra-realistic detail to transform your viewing experience. With 178 Degree wide viewing angle, 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top-box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 25,490. Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote - Celebrate victory over evil and stream popular titles like Mirzapur, Bandish Bandits & more on your TV! Stream new movies, TV shows, music & more online on your TV screen. Fire TV Stick simplifies streaming with power, volume, and mute buttons in a single remote. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 1,999.

Latest Appliances

Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine - This entire festive season is one of the most auspicious times of the year to embark upon this journey of buying appliances at the lowest price of the year. Buy Samsung’s 5-Star Fully Automatic Front Load with Quick Wash program is the perfect solution for your busy life on Amazon for Rs 21,990.

- This entire festive season is one of the most auspicious times of the year to embark upon this journey of buying appliances at the lowest price of the year. Buy Samsung’s 5-Star Fully Automatic Front Load with Quick Wash program is the perfect solution for your busy life on Amazon for Rs 21,990. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney - Enhance the look of your kitchen with the charming design of the WDFL 606 HAC MS NERO kitchen chimney! This chimney is your ticket to a hassle-free cooking experience. Continuous exposure to smoke and strong aromas affects your health, so this chimney is designed to suit your needs. This chimney promises you a power-packed performance always! Buy this on Amazon for Rs 11,799.

- Enhance the look of your kitchen with the charming design of the WDFL 606 HAC MS NERO kitchen chimney! This chimney is your ticket to a hassle-free cooking experience. Continuous exposure to smoke and strong aromas affects your health, so this chimney is designed to suit your needs. This chimney promises you a power-packed performance always! Buy this on Amazon for Rs 11,799. Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher – The dishwasher is perfected for cleaning greasy Indian Utensils & Oily masala stains. It comes with 6 Wash programs for better drying efficiency. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 41,480.

– The dishwasher is perfected for cleaning greasy Indian Utensils & Oily masala stains. It comes with 6 Wash programs for better drying efficiency. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 41,480. AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick for Home and Office Use - Enjoy a hassle-free cleaning experience. The 800-Watt motor creates a strong suction force of 6.5 KPA to quickly clean your home and car interiors. Available for Rs 2,086.

Deals on the smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP - Amp up your selfie game this festive season with Samsung Galaxy M53 5G that comes with power-packed features such as a Quad camera setup, 6.7-inch super AMOLED plus display, FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 21,999.

(Deep Ocean Blue, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP - Amp up your selfie game this festive season with Samsung Galaxy M53 5G that comes with power-packed features such as a Quad camera setup, 6.7-inch super AMOLED plus display, FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 21,999. iQOO Z6 44W - The phone is equipped with a 50MP rear camera, smart AI camera features and effects to capture wonderful moments with ease. Z6 is equipped with an FHD+ AMOLED display to give a truly immersive display experience with true colour contrast. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 15,499.

- The phone is equipped with a 50MP rear camera, smart AI camera features and effects to capture wonderful moments with ease. Z6 is equipped with an FHD+ AMOLED display to give a truly immersive display experience with true colour contrast. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 15,499. Redmi Note 11, 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display - The phone comes with uber-cool features such as an AMOLED display; 50 MP quad rear camera, 5000 mAh large battery with 33W pro fast charger and much more. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 12,099.

Offers on Refurbished Products

IQOO Neo 6 5G (Dark Nova, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) - With the onset of the festive season shop for refurbished mobiles from Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform which is a 7nm process technology, equipped with A77 architecture that adopts a large core clocked at 3.2GHz, a middle core at 2.42GHz, and a small core at 1.8GHz on Amazon for Rs 22,999.

(Dark Nova, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) - With the onset of the festive season shop for refurbished mobiles from Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform which is a 7nm process technology, equipped with A77 architecture that adopts a large core clocked at 3.2GHz, a middle core at 2.42GHz, and a small core at 1.8GHz on Amazon for Rs 22,999. Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Certified Refurbished, Black- Sleek and compact design make Echo Dot a convenient addition to any room in the house. You can place Dot in the bedroom and use it to play music, set alarms and turn off your lights. Or put it in the living room to check news, sports scores, calendar, and movie show times. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 1,249.

Sleek and compact design make Echo Dot a convenient addition to any room in the house. You can place Dot in the bedroom and use it to play music, set alarms and turn off your lights. Or put it in the living room to check news, sports scores, calendar, and movie show times. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 1,249. Certified Refurbished Kindle (10th Gen), 6-inch display with built-in light, WiFi (White), 8GBV - meet the all-new Kindle, now with a built-in adjustable front light so you can read indoors and outdoors and at more times of the day. Purpose-built for reading. All-new Kindle features a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 3,599.

Latest Technology News