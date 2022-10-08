Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival brings ‘Extra Happiness Days’ from 8th October onwards

Amazon Great Indian Festival has announced ‘Extra Happiness Days’ which will last till October 16, 2022, and will be powered by Tecno. The offer will bring special deals from sellers on the widest selection of smartphones, Laptops, TVs, Health and Personal care products and more. Customers will get special offers on a wide range of products from Tecno, iQOO, Microsoft, Pampers, Xiaomi smartphones & TVs & P&G among others.

Discounts on cards and bank offers

During this phase, festive shopping will be made even more affordable, as customers can save on their shopping with a 10% Instant Discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, along with EMI transactions. Customers can also stretch their budget with no-Cost EMI available on leading credit cards, debit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later and shop without worries.

During the sale, customers can sign up for the Amazon Pay instrument of their choice and get welcome rewards:

Apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and enjoy welcome rewards of up to Rs. 2,500 and up to 5% unlimited cashback on purchases made on Amazon India.

Activate Amazon Pay Later and get welcome rewards of up to Rs.600 and an instant credit of up to Rs.60,000 (as per eligibility).

Sign up for Amazon Pay UPI and get up to Rs.600 in welcome rewards.

Customers can also enjoy additional festive offers including up to Rs.1000 back on the purchase of Digital Gold and up to 10% cash back on the purchase of Gift Cards.

Offers during Oct 8 and Oct 9

Customers can avail of the limited period Diamonds Dhamaaka offer of Rs. 150 cashbacks on Rs 1500+ shopping, by just redeeming just 750 Diamonds. This offer is in addition to the latest Diamonds Offer of Rs. 300 cashbacks on Rs. 3000+ shopping, by just redeeming their 1000 Diamonds.

Also, there are multiple Diamonds redemption offers brought by Sellers and Brands on their select products.

Throughout the sale, customers can continue earning Diamonds through shopping actions, watching miniTV, playing fun games and completing Amazon Pay actions. These Diamonds can then be redeemed for exciting discounts, to enter exciting sweepstakes, and to get Amazon Pay offers.

Customers can visit the "Diamonds page" on Amazon.in Mobile-App to check their Diamonds balance, redeem their Diamonds on exciting offers & learn how to earn more Diamonds!

