Saturday, February 04, 2023
     
Airtel Prepaid plan worth Rs 359: Price, validity and offers

Bharti Airtel, a leading Indian telecom operator, has increased the validity of its Rs 359 prepaid plan to 1 month from 28 days.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 04, 2023 8:30 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel Prepaid Plan update

Bharti Airtel, one of India's largest telecom operators, has increased the validity of its Rs 359 plan for its prepaid users.

The plan, which was previously offered 28 days of validity, now offers a validity of 31 days. Another detail of the plan includes features like-

  • 2GB data per day
  • unlimited local and STD calling
  • 100 SMS per day
  • 28 days of free access to the Airtel Xstream app0
  • a 3-month subscription to Apollo 24|7 Circle
  • Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

The Xstream app offers free access to selected channels like SonyLiv and ErosNow, while the Apollo 24|7 Circle provides health services.

The new Airtel plan for Rs 359 will provide 60GB of total data which is valid for a month, even if is for 31 days, then the total data offered will be 62GB. The internet speed will drop to 64 Kbps after the daily data limit is exhausted. This plan is a good option for those who want a ton of data and a longer validity but is considered expensive compared to other plans. An alternative to the Rs 359 plan is the Rs 549 plan, which comes with 2GB of daily data for 60 days and all the same benefits as the Rs 359 plan.

Bharti Airtel's increase in the validity of the Rs 359 plan offers more value to its users and aligns with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's request for telcos to introduce plans with 30 days or one-month validities.
 
FAQ

What is the Bharti Airtel Rs 359 plan?
The Bharti Airtel Rs 359 plan is a prepaid recharge plan that offers a calendar month validity with 2GB daily data, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also includes 28 days free subscription to Airtel Xstream app, 3 months subscription to Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free access to Hello Tunes and Wynk.
 
What is the difference between the old and new Rs 359 plan?
The difference between the old and new Rs 359 plan is the validity. The old plan offered a 28-day validity, while the new plan offered a full calendar month validity, regardless of the number of days in the month. The other benefits of the plan remain unchanged.

 

Latest English News & Updates from Technology

