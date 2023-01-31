Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise VS102 Pro earbuds with ANC and 40-hour battery life launched: Details

Noise, a homegrown brand has announced to launch of the 'VS102 Pro' TWS which comes under the affordable TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds. The new earbuds are priced at Rs 1,799 and are available in four colours-- Jet Black, Calm Beige, Aurora Green and Glacier Blue.

ALSO READ: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool- HP07 Review: Best air purifier with temperature control

The device is expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with a 40-hour battery life without ANC and 36 hours with ANC. The new 'VS102 Pro' will further feature a better noise cancellation feature to reduce the unwanted background sound in a loud environment.

ALSO READ: Twitter Community Notes reaches to 4 more countries

It also comes with the 'Transparency' mode that "aids convenience offering a completely hands-free experience, allowing you to hear the conversation when at a public space, without taking the buds off."

ALSO READ: OnePlus 11 details leaked ahead of launch: Price, features and more

"With each new product, we aim at offering the best experience while making industry-leading technology accessible to a larger consumer base at an aspirational price point," said Amit Khatri, co-founder, of Noise.

"The new Buds VS102 Pro offers just that by propagating the desired ANC experience in the sub 2K segment. We are confident that our new TWS would level up the audio experience for users," Khatri added.

The new buds also come with a USB Type-C charging connector, and the IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature makes them safe to wear while working out or near water.

"Furthermore, Bluetooth 5.3 allows these buds to pair seamlessly with your devices and provide a Quad Mic system," the company said.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News