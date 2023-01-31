Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
Noise VS102 Pro earbuds with ANC and 40-hour battery life launched: Details

The new Noise earbuds are available in four colour options - Jet Black, Calm Beige, Aurora Green and Glacier Blue. Priced at Rs 1,799 the earbuds are available on the official website of the company.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 31, 2023 17:17 IST
Noise VS102 Pro
Noise, a homegrown brand has announced to launch of the 'VS102 Pro' TWS which comes under the affordable TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds. The new earbuds are priced at Rs 1,799 and are available in four colours-- Jet Black, Calm Beige, Aurora Green and Glacier Blue.

The device is expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with a 40-hour battery life without ANC and 36 hours with ANC. The new 'VS102 Pro' will further feature a better noise cancellation feature to reduce the unwanted background sound in a loud environment.

It also comes with the 'Transparency' mode that "aids convenience offering a completely hands-free experience, allowing you to hear the conversation when at a public space, without taking the buds off."

"With each new product, we aim at offering the best experience while making industry-leading technology accessible to a larger consumer base at an aspirational price point," said Amit Khatri, co-founder, of Noise.

"The new Buds VS102 Pro offers just that by propagating the desired ANC experience in the sub 2K segment. We are confident that our new TWS would level up the audio experience for users," Khatri added.

The new buds also come with a USB Type-C charging connector, and the IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature makes them safe to wear while working out or near water.

"Furthermore, Bluetooth 5.3 allows these buds to pair seamlessly with your devices and provide a Quad Mic system," the company said.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest News