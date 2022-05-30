Airtel launches new Xstream Fiber plan with 17 Premium OTTs, + 350 TV channels and more

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel launches new Xstream Fiber plans

Airtel has launched three new all-in-one home broadband plans which have been built for the current entertainment needs. The company has come up with plans for Rs 1599, Rs 699, and Rs 1,099.



All three plans will offer access to over 350 channels and the subscription of 17 premium OTTs to go with unlimited data, which includes Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar Amazon Prime, and Airtel Xstream Premium (SonyLiv, Lionsgate, Hoichoi and 11 more OTTs) and more.

Also, the first-month subscribers will get FREE rental along with Zero installation cost to the user.

Airtel broadband plan at Rs 1,599

This Airtel broadband plan is much similar to the plan worth Rs 1,498, besides one major difference. This plan gives access to over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box to the customers. Users will have to pay Rs 2,000 for this box installation which is a one-time charge.

This setup box will enable users to have cable TV and OTT content altogether.

Furthermore, the users will get 300Mbps internet speed and will be able to use 3.3TB of data on a monthly basis.

Airtel broadband plan at Rs 1099

This plan offers a 200Mbps speed with 3.3TB monthly FUP (Fair Usage Policy) data. This plan also offers the similar OTT benefits which we had in Rs 1599 broadband plan. But it must mention, that users will not get access to Netflix in this plan. Furthermore, the Airtel Xstream Box will offer 350+ TV channels.

Airtel broadband plan at Rs 699

The most affordable of all-the new Rs 699 Airtel broadband plan offers 40Mbps speed to broadband users. It includes most of the mentioned OTT platforms besides Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Customers will have a 3.3TB of monthly data and the further all TV channels.

If someone would like to subscribe to the new plan, they could visit Airtel’s official site and choose one for themselves as well.