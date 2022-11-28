Monday, November 28, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Airtel 5G Plus now in Patna: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Patna: Know more

Airtel has announced the launch of 5G services in Patna (Bihar) today. The 5G services from the telecom are currently operational at Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Patliputra Industrial Area Maurya Lok, Dak Bungalow, Boring Road, Bailey Road, City Centre Mall, and a few more select lo

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: November 28, 2022 14:08 IST
Airtel
Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its new and fastest 5G services in Patna (Bihar) starting today itself. The 5G services from the telecom are currently operational at Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bungalow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area and a few other select locations.

Airtel has said that it will augment its network by making its services available across the city in due course of time.

"Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Anupam Arora, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

Last week, Airtel launched its 5G services in Guwahati.

5G services have also kicked off in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Siliguri, Varanasi and Nagpur.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel said it crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network, as the telecom operator rolls out 5G services in a phased manner.

There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News