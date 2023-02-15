Wednesday, February 15, 2023
     
Airtel 5G Plus now available in all north-eastern states: Know-more

Those who are using a 5G-enabled smart device could enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network without any extra cost until the rollout is complete in the entire state.

Published on: February 15, 2023 16:06 IST
Bharti Airtel has announced that its 5G services are now operational in all states of the northeastern region. The new 5G services will also support the existing data plans of the users, till the time, the roll-out is completed. 

The Airtel 5G Plus services are now operational in Dimapur, Kohima, Gangtok, Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Silchar, by the time of writing.

Airtel 5G Plus is already available in places like Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Itanagar and Agartala.

Rajnish Verma, CEO of Assam and North-Eastern states, Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.”

Similar to other states, in the Northeastern region also, Airtel 5G Plus services will start spreading up in a phased manner to the customer as the telecom player will continue to construct its network and complete the roll, over the period of time (not specified by the time of writing). 

Airtel stated that it will be augmenting its network-making services, and will make them available across all the cities of the state in a due course of time, IANS reported.

No SIM change is needed at present to use the latest 5G network till the time the rollout is complete.

