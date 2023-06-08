AI Global Summit to be hosted in the UK: Here are the details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AI Global Summit to be hosted in the UK

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the first major global summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) safety will be hosted in the UK. With the world facing both challenges and opportunities due to the rapid progress of AI, the summit aims to address the risks associated with AI, including frontier systems, and foster international cooperation in mitigating these risks. It will bring together key countries, leading tech companies, and researchers to establish safety measures and promote a shared approach to AI safety.

The UK will host a summit this autumn to examine the risks associated with AI, including frontier systems, and engage in discussions on globally coordinated strategies to mitigate these risks. In addition, the summit will serve as a platform for countries to collaborate in the development of a shared approach to addressing these risks, as stated in a press release issued by the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday.

The summit will unite influential nations, prominent tech companies, and researchers to establish an agreement on safety measures for assessing and overseeing the most notable risks posed by AI.

As per the media release, it was stated that- "Breakthroughs from AI continue to improve our lives - from enabling paralysed people to walk to discovering superbug-killing antibiotics. But the development of AI is extraordinarily fast moving and this pace of change requires agile leadership. That is why the UK is taking action, because we have a global duty to ensure this technology is developed and adopted safely and responsibly,".

Sunak, who is expected to discuss the topic when he meets Joe Biden, President of the US stated, "AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure.”

He further asserted, "No one country can do this alone. This is going to take a global effort. But with our vast expertise and commitment to an open, democratic international system, the UK will stand together with our allies to lead the way.”

Inputs from IANS

