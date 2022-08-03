5 steps to connect your printer to laptop and mobile wirelessly

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Printer

Trying to get a printer up and running?

The advent of wireless technology in consumer electronics has greatly simplified our lives. A wireless printer is a great addition to the hybrid lifestyle since it frees us from the confines of a desk and the hassle of a clutter of wires. As more and more printers are introduced to homes, workplaces, and schools, there is a growing need to understand how printers work in order to boost productivity and save time.

Connecting printers with built-in WiFi with laptops or mobiles might seem daunting, nevertheless, it is an effortless process.

Here are 5 simple steps by HP to help you connect your devices be it laptop or mobile over the Wifi for a smooth printing experience.

Locate your network settings

To successfully set up your printer, the printer should be powered on and in a ready state with an active internet connection and a wireless password or key if required by your network. Switch on the printer and connect the device to your WiFi network. If you notice the Wireless LAN settings on the printer’s display screen, adjust them accordingly to the requirement. The steps might vary depending on the printer, however, most modern printers will have an LCD screen that lists the available WiFi networks

Turn on the wireless light on the printer – The next step is to select the SSID of the Wifi network and enter the wifi password of your router. SSID can be located on the bottom or side of your internet service provider’s router

Connecting the printer to your Laptop

To connect the printer with a windows laptop, first, click on the Start menu (windows icon) and select add printer option. When the printer model is displayed in the list, select the printer device that needs to be added. Sometimes in windows laptops, additional software might be required to download

For mac laptops, just install the Mac software that came with the printer and use the printer’s setup assistant to connect the printer to your Wi-Fi network

Connecting the printer to your Mobiles

Install the app

Downloading the app is required to connect the mobiles with printers. So, first, download the app and then click on the ‘add printer option. For most modern printers, there are specific inbuilt apps to make the printing process for mobiles easy.

Just Print!

And finally, the last step is ‘to print.’ Let the ink roll!

