  4. 404 Page Not Found: When does this ERROR appear and what does it mean?

404 Page Not Found: When does this ERROR appear and what does it mean?

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2024 16:27 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY 404 Error

If you are someone who frequently browses websites on your laptop or smartphone, there are chances that you are using Google Chrome as your primary browser. When you are seeking information, we occasionally encounter various types of errors and '404 Error' is one of them- which we are unaware of. In this article, we are going to let you know why this error occurs and what it signifies. 

404 Error:

Why is it shown?

The ‘404 Error’ or ‘404 Page Not Found’ is a common issue which occurs when we click on some of the weblinks on Google search. But why does it occur?

This error is an HTTP status code which is being sent by the web server. When you search for something on the internet, your request goes to Google's servers. Usually, Google provides answers related to your search, but if it cannot find them, it shows a 404 error on the screen.

There are several reasons why you might encounter a 404 Error or Page Not Found message:

  • It could be because the page might be looking for has been removed
  • There might be a mistake in the URL you entered
  • The content which you might be trying to access is not allowed by the server of your country or place- restriction basically.

In any case, it is a type of network communication protocol error.

Why was the number 404 used in the error?

The reason why the number 404 was specifically chosen for this type of error is a mystery, but there is a theory. 
According to the CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) Theory, which is believed to be the birthplace of the web server. There was a room which was numbered ‘404’ and the speculations stated that the error was named after this room. 

However, many experts have dismissed this theory as unfounded.

ALSO READ: Google introduces second USD 10 million fund for startups based in Ukraine

