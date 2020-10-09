Image Source : ZOOM Zoom supports rupee as localised pricing for India market.

In a move to expand its footprint and reach a bigger audience, US-based video meet platform Zoom on Friday announced that it will now support rupee as the localised pricing for the India market. Users will be required to choose India as the "billing and sold" to country and can pay using the credit card option for purchase in Indian rupee.

Zoom said the support for Indian currency represents the company's growing strategic investment and plans to grow in the country. "We are excited to bring the INR buying option to our potential user base in India. Over the last few months, we have seen tremendous growth and support in the market," Sameer Raje, India Head, Zoom, said in a statement.

"Our decision to support Indian currency is reinforced by the trust of our customers and we look forward to providing better and more connected services through our platform."

This enhancement will allow users in India to buy their preferred plans and add-ons available on purchase flow. Zoom already has one office in Mumbai, two data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad and an upcoming technology centre in Bengaluru.

