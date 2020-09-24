Image Source : ZOOM Zoom introduces new features to make video meets more interactive.

Video conferencing platform Zoom on Thursday announced new features with an aim to make video communications more accessible for people to connect. The new features include multi-pinning, spotlight, new gallery view, better caption size as well as several keyboard shortcuts.

Multi-pin and multi-spotlight features have been introduced to help users interact more like real life. Multi-pinning will allow users to keep multiple videos in place. That means one can view only, the interpreter and speaker stay in the same spot, no matter who is speaking, making it easier to focus on the content. The host and co-host can grant permission for up to nine people in the meeting to pin multiple videos.

With multi-spotlight, the host or co-host can spotlight up to nine videos so that everyone sees the same spotlighted videos.

In Gallery View, videos reorder according to who is speaking or raising their hand. Now, one can drag and drop videos into their own custom order. A user can now move their video tile closer to what's being shared so that one can see them more comfortably.

Now, caption size can easily be controlled in our Accessibility settings. One can get to these settings either from the up arrow on the closed captioning button in the meeting or in settings on the desktop client.

To help focus on the alerts that users want to hear, screen reader alerts can be adjusted in accessibility settings. One can get to these settings either from the up arrow on the closed captioning button in the meeting or in the settings on the desktop clients. In addition, Zoom also announced several keyboard shortcuts.

