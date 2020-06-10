Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale in India today: Price, offers and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max in India back in March and has been conducting the flash sales for the two devices since then. Today, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be up for grabs in the country. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Availability, Price, Offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available to buy via the online platform Amazon India and the company's website Mi.com at 12 pm. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 16,499 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Rs. 17,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As a reminder, the prices of the smartphone were increased after a GST hike from 12% to 18%. As a reminder, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be up for sale on June 16, that is, Tuesday.

As for offers, interested buyers can get flat 5% (for Amazon Prime users) and 3% (for non-Prime users) cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card, no-cost EMI option, and Airtel's double-data offer on Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 prepaid plans.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a number of USPs such as its cameras, display, and a huge battery. Starting with the cameras, the smartphone houses four rear cameras rated at 64MP (primary), 8MP (ultra-wide), 5MP (macro), and 2MP (depth). There is a 32MP in-display front camera. It comes with various camera features such as AI camera capabilities, Ultra nightscape mode, Portrait mode, Beauty mode, 4K video recording, slow-motion videos, HDR, and more.

It sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ DotDisplay and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It comes in three RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. The smartphone is backed by a 5.020mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports ISRO's NavIC GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and comes in Glacier White, Interstellar Black and Aurora Blue colours.

