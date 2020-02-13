Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets a price hike in India: Here's why

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets a price hike in India.

Xiaomi has silently updated the prices of the Redmi Note 8 on its official website. The company has increased the prices of the smartphone due to the supply chain issues over coronavirus. As most companies either work from China or import parts from there, the tech industry is heavily affected by the widespread life-threatening virus. Here are the new prices of the different variants available for the Redmi Note 8 smartphone.

Xiaomi has announced a price hike of just Rs. 500 on the base model of the smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The base variant is now available for Rs. 10,499. However, the 6GB+128GB variant still sits at the same Rs. 12,999 price tag.

In an official statement, Xiaomi explained the price hike by saying, "Business is critical but the value of human life is the biggest priority for the company. We are continuing to adopt all measures to ensure the safety of our employees and partners and continue to evaluate the situation in real time. The extended shutdown in China is likely to have an impact on our Supply chain and, there is a risk of impact on the overall quantum of component supplies. While we are working to explore alternative supply channels for components and raw materials, the immediate impact is that the short supply might cause some negative pressure on prices of these components. This has led to an increase in the price of the product temporarily. We apologise for the inconvenience."

It is also worth noting that the price hike is also affected on other channels like Amazon.

For a quick rundown of the specifications, the Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card.