Xiaomi Redmi K30 series to come with 120Hz display, 60MP camera, 5G connectivity and more

Image Source : WEIBO Xiaomi Redmi K30 is expected to feature a punch-hole camera design upfront.

Xiaomi is already gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone series, the Redmi K30 series. Redmi K20 series was only recently launched in India and the leaks for their successor have already started to surface online. The Redmi K30 series is expected to come with 120Hz display, 5G support, 60-megapixel camera and much more.

According to a statement by Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, the company will be launching the Redmi K30 series in December where they will also bring a 5G variant of the flagship Redmi K30 Pro. XDA Developers have now reported that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is codenamed Pheonix. They have found some code strings that point towards features like a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 120Hz display and much more.

Notably, 120Hz display would not be a segment-first as we have already seen it on the ROG Phone 2, but it will set a tough competition for the OnePlus 7T and the recently launched Realme X2 Pro. As for the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, it looks to be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S10e. While an in-display fingerprint scanner does bring a futuristic vibe, the capacitive scanner is way faster.

Apart from that, XDA Developers have also found a string named “phoenix_imx686” that points towards the new Sony IMX686 60-megapixel sensor.

Since these strings were grabbed from an MIUI 11 file, the Redmi K30 series is expected to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11 out of the box.

