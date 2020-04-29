These Xiaomi smartphones will get the latest MIUI 12: Know which devices they are

MIUI Super Wallpaper

Xiaomi recently introduced its next-generation Android-based custom skin called MIUI 12. The new version of MIUI comes with tons of features for users and has been launched in China. In addition to the introduction of the new MIUI 12, Xiaomi has also released a list of all the compatible devices with the Chinese company's skin. Read on to know which all smartphones are getting the new MIUI 12.

MIUI 12 Supported smartphones, rollout time

Currently, Xiaomi has released the closed beta version of the MIUI 12 in China only. Following this, MIUI 12's first stable version will start reaching people in China in June this year. Once the first stable version is released, MIUI 12's availability in other countries including India will be revealed. Here are the Redmi and Mi smartphones that are eligible with the MIUI 12:

First Batch

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

Second Batch

Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi 8 series

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7, 7 Pro

Third Batch

Mi Mix 2

Redmi 8, 8A

Redmi 7, 7A

Mi CC9, CC9 Pro, CC9e

MIUI 12 Features

To recall, the Xiaomi MIUI 12 comes with various features that include the Dark Mode 2.0 for an improved dark theme on the Xiaomi smartphones. As part of Dark Mode 2.0, there will be features such as wallpaper dimming to reduce the brightness of wallpapers as per day and night, font-weight adjustment to adjust the size of the font in light and dark themes, and contrast adjustment for increased or decreased contrast as per the two themes.

The new MIUI 12 includes Super Wallpapers for 3D planet wallpapers, weather-changing animations, app icons animations, Sensory Visual Design for improved About Phone section, improved navigation gestures, AI calling, privacy features -- all packed in a flatter and clean UI.

