MIUI 12 officially introduced: New features, supported devices and more

After some waiting and a lot of leaks (both official and unofficial), Xiaomi has finally introduced its next-generation Android-based custom skin -- the MIUI 12 -- in China. The new version of MIUI supports a couple of new features and has been introduced alongside the new Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone. Read on to know all about the new MIUI 12 Xiaomi skin.

MIUI 12 Features: Dark Mode 2.0, Super Wallpapers and more

MIUI 12 brings the Dark Mode 2.0 feature for the Xiaomi smartphones. Dark Mode 2.0 will provide enhanced dark modes features such as wallpaper dimming, font-weight adjustment, and font contrast adjustment. Wallpaper dimming will increase and decrease the wallpaper brightness as per the day and night. The font size, as well as the contrast, will also be increased or decreased as per the light and dark themes on the smartphone for easy readability and usage.

With MIUI 12, Xiaomi has introduced Super Wallpapers that include 3D visuals of earth and sun and can be set as both home and lock screens. There will also be new animations including weather changing displayed in the form of a time-lapse video. Additionally, app icon animations, opening/closing apps, screen rotation, and a lot of functions will see animation changes for ease of usage.

Xiaomi has also introduced Sensory Visual Design, which is nothing but the smartphone information in the Settings with visuals and graphs. This way, it will get easier for users to look for the device's details. There will be new and improved Navigation Gestures for users such as the ability to drag down the notification panel and see notifications while doing other tasks and creating a small window of the notification panel.

There will the AI Calling feature that will make use of AI to decide the personalise the language in which they want to answer the calls. The feature is mainly for people with hearing impairment and will transcribe the whole conversation. It will provide users with AI-enabled responses for easy conversations. There will also be privacy-focused features such as the Flare feature will tell users what all permissions have been accessed by an app, Barbed Wire feature to allow for location permission once, always, or only while using, much like iOS. The Mask System will prevent users from providing app permissions to untrusted apps and even have a different virtual identity so that such apps can be befooled.

Additionally, MIUI 12 will bring in new features such as floating multi-chat windows, enhanced fitness features, inbuilt sleep tracker, along with a cleaner and well-arranged UI.

MIUI 12: Supported Devices

Xiaomi MIUI 12's beta version will start rolling our today in China and the stable version of MIUI 12 will be released by June end. The Chinese company has released a list of supported devices in three batches. Here are the supported devices:

First Batch

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

Second Batch

Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi 8 series

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7, 7 Pro

Third Batch

Mi Mix 2

Redmi 8, 8A

Redmi 7, 7A

Mi CC9, CC9 Pro, CC9e

However, there is no word on MIUI 12's availability in India yet.

