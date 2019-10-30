Xiaomi teases Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch details ahead of launch event on November 5

Xiaomi will launch the Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch on November 5 in Beijing, China

Xiaomi is gearing for its launch event on November 5. The company will be unveiling its new line of products at the event in Beijing, the new launches include the Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Watch, and a new Xiaomi TV. Days ahead of the launch the company has rendered details about the products. However, there is no information about the availability of the devices in the Indian market as of now.

Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi has released a teaser of the Mi CC9 Pro that reveals the design and looks of the new phone. In terms of specification, the Mi CC9 Pro will come loaded with five rear cameras with 108-megapixel primary lens. The phone's camera setup gets a 10X optical zoom, 50X digital zoom, and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front device will get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and sports 6.47-inch AMOLED display with 2340 X 1080 resolution. Powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC Mi CC9 Pro will get three storage variants that includes a 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB and 12 GB + 256 GB. The package comes packed with huge 5170 mAH battery.

Mi Watch

Xiaomi will also unveil its new Mi Watch at the launch. Pictures of the Mi Watch were teased by Xiaomi and the rendered images show a striking similarity between the Apple Watch and the Mi Watch. The smartwatch from Xiaomi comes with GPS, NFC support, Wi-Fi connectivity and a speaker. The watch is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 31000. With a bigger screen than the Mi Band, the Mi Watch will be able to perform tasks that include picking up calls, playing music, browsing the internet and much more.