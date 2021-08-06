Follow us on Xiaomi has announced deals and offers ahead of Independence Day.

Xiaomi has announced offers for its consumers on products across categories, ahead of Independence Day. Consumers can purchase their favourite Mi and Redmi products during the Independence Day Sale on Mi.com, and online platform partners - Amazon and Flipkart, starting from 5th August till 9th August 2021.

Mi 11X 6GB +128GB and 8GB +128GB variants will be available at INR 27,999 and INR 29,999 respectively. In addition, users can also avail an additional discount of up to INR 2000 using an SBI credit card. The Mi 11X Pro 8GB+ 128GB and 8GB+256GB originally launched at an MRP of INR 39999 and INR 41999 respectively will be available at a prepaid discount of INR 2000. Additionally, users can avail a discount of INR 3000 using an SBI credit card.

The Mi 11 Lite 6GB+128GB and 8Gb+128G will be available at a discounted price of INR 20499 and INR 22499 for customers using an SBI credit card. Launched at an MRP of INR 21,999 and INR 23,999 for 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 12856GB variants respectively, Mi 10i, a 10 on 10 choice for users, can be purchased at an ₹1,500 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card. Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 can be purchased at INR 6999 and INR 8999, respectively.

Adding to the celebrations, customers can also opt for Mi Exchange on Mi.com and replace their old smartphone in exchange for the latest Mi or Redmi products and save up to INR 16000. Consumers can also avail bundled offers on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max coupled with Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser at an attractive price of INR 19999.

In addition to smartphones, consumers can also avail discounts on other ecosystem products from Mi India during the Independence sale. Redmi Smart TV X 50", 55” and 65” will be available at an additional discount of INR 2000 and can be purchased at INR 36999, INR 43999, and INR 60999 respectively. Mi TV 4X 50" and 55” can be purchased at INR 36999 and INR 42999 respectively.

Furthermore, Mi Smart Water Purifier will also be available for INR 10999 after a discount of INR 2000 and Mi Air Purifier 3 at a discount of INR 1000. In the fitness category, the newly launched Mi Watch Revolve Active can be purchased at INR 8249, after an additional discount of INR 1000 and bank offers.