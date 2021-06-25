Microsoft Windows 11 announced: Can your laptop/PC run it?

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Windows 11 System Requirements

Microsoft hosted a product launch event on Thursday, where they unveiled the much-awaited Windows 11. After Windows 10, Windows 11 is going to be the next big change in terms of the overall operating system experience. With the new OS, Microsoft is introducing a design overhaul, new start menu, Android apps support and much more.

Windows 11 brings enough features to entice the tech geek inside you to try it out once it is launched. But will your laptop or PC be able to support the new operating system? Let’s find out.

Windows 11 system requirements

CPU - In terms of the processor, the PC or laptop should have at least a dual-core CPU with a minimum of 1GHz clock speed. The processor should also be able to take advantage of the 64-bit architecture. This includes many of the latest Intel Core and Pentium chipsets. It also includes all the AMD Ryzen processors.

RAM - If you plan to upgrade your PC or laptop to Windows 11, your computer should have at least 4GB of RAM. While that is the minimum requirement to run Windows 11, you will need to have 8GB of RAM for smoother performance.

Storage - The system you are upgrading should have a minimum of 64GB of SSD or hard drive storage. This requirement should be easily matched for most users as even old laptops and desktop PCs have at least 128GB of storage.

Graphics card - Microsoft has kept a small requirement here as well. The graphics card that you are using whether it be a dedicated one or the one that comes integrated onto the CPU, should support DirectX 12. Notably, many of the recent graphics card from Nvidia, AMD and Intel does support the same.

Display - As for the display output, the laptop, tablet, or desktop PC that you use should have at least a 9-inch panel with HD (720p) resolution. This should also not be a problem for many users as even the more portable laptops get at least a 12-inch panel. As for the more common form factors, they come with either 14-inch or 15.6-inch panels.

UEFI and Secure Boot Support - Lastly, your PC should support UEFI and Secure Boot, both of which are already required to run Windows 10 properly on a machine. So if you are coming from a Windows 10 based PC, you should not worry.

If your current PC or laptop matches or exceeds the aforementioned requirements, you should be able to install Windows 11 once it rolls out. In case you are not able to upgrade and have to stick with Windows 10, Microsoft has promised to support the operating system till October 2025.