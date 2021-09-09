WhatsApp working on Android to iOS chat transfer: Here’s how it will work

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp working on Android to iOS chat transfer.

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used social media platforms. One of the major concerns that its users have had is that when they switch from Android to iOS or vice versa, they cannot take their chats with them. This was essentially locking them into one opperating system unless they were ready to lose the chat history. The Facebook-owned company is now finally working on it.

WhatsApp recently started rolling out an update on both its iOS and Android apps that allowed users to transfer chats from iOS to Android. However, as of now, the “Move chats to Android” feature only works if you have the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or the Z Fold 3. The company claims that the feature will soon be made available for other Android devices as well.

Now, the company is working on bringing chats from Android to iOS. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now working on the ability to transfer chat histories from Android to iPhone.

As of now, we do not have a clear picture of how the feature will work. Taking a not from iOS to Android transfer, this might also require the user to connect the two phones using a USB Type-C to Lightning cable.

While iOS to Android chat transfer was initially limited to Samsung Galaxy devices, the upcoming Android to iOS option is expected to be available on all Android devices.