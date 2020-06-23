Vodafone Idea users can now get 5GB additional data on select prepaid plans

Image Source : GOOGLE Vodafone Idea is now offering additional data on select prepaid plans.

Vodafone Idea wants to bring more users to its app and website by offering 5GB extra data on select prepaid plans. The additional data will be provided to the users only if they use the Vodafone or Idea app/website to recharge their prepaid number. As of now, the company has listed a total of five prepaid plans with the offer.

Vodafone Idea users will be able to get the extra 5GB data with prepaid plans of Rs. 149, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 399 and Rs. 599.

To begin with, the Rs. 149 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data. With the new offer going on, the users will get an extra 1GB of data. Apart from a total of 3GB of data, the users will also get access to unlimited calls, Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

As for the Rs. 219 prepaid plan, the users will get 2Gb of extra data alongside the 1GB daily data. This means, once the 1GB data is exhausted for the day, the user will be able to use the high-speed internet using the additional 2GB data. With a validity of 28 days, the plan also offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription.

Moving forward, the Rs. 249 prepaid plan is also a part of the company’s latest offering. It offers 5GB of extra data alongside the 1.5GB daily data provided as a part oof the plan. Apart from that, the plan also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription. All of this comes in with a validity of 28 days.

The users will also get 5GB of extra data on the Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans for a validity of 56 days and 84 days respectively.

