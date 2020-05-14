Vodafone Idea launches voice-enabled recharge option for prepaid customers: Here’s how it works

Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea subscribers will now be able to recharge using the new voice-based feature.

Vodafone Idea has announced the launch of its voice-based contactless recharge option. The company has taken such a move to ensure everyone is able to recharge their Vodafone and Idea prepaid numbers. The service will come in handy for the subscribers who visit retail outlets to get the recharge done. With the help of the new, voice-based service, the user will be able to get the recharge without needing to touch anyone or the retailer’s phone.

With the help of the new voice-based recharge option, Vodafone Idea is contributing towards containing the novel coronavirus from spreading. The new voice-based service takes advantage of the company’s Smart Connect retailer app, which is used by the retailers to recharge Vodafone and Idea subscribers.

In retail stores, the retailer hands over a phone with the Smart Connect Retailer app to the user to enter the number. Now, with the voice-based service, the company will take advantage of Google Assistant on Vodafone Idea's Smart Connect retailer app to hear the number instead. According to the company, the voice-enabled feature on the app will be able to capture the phone number even from a distance of up to ten feet.

Vodafone Idea has also mentioned that the new voice-based recharge feature supports both English and Hindi languages. This way, the users will be able to dictate the numbers in both the languages. Additionally, the company is working on adding more regional languages to the app soon.

In a statement, Vodafone said, "As retail outlets in various Orange and Green zones across the country start to open, Vodafone Idea is ensuring complete implementation of social distancing protocol at its stores. In order to facilitate contactless recharges, Smart Connect is now enabled with voice-based recharge feature and is available at all Vodafone Idea own stores and multi-branded stores.”

