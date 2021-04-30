Vivo Y51A now gets exciting offers online: Here's all you need to know

Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y51A now gets exciting offers online.

Vivo has announced exciting offers on Vivo Y51A across mainline channels starting May 1, 2021. The Vivo Y51A features a triple camera setup with 48MP primary camera along with other special modes like Ultra Stable video, Super Night mode and Macro mode. On the front, the smartphone has 16MP camera for brilliantly clear selfies. The device also boasts a long-lasting battery of 5000mAh with 18W Fast Charge support ensuring an unstoppable smartphone experience.

Priced at Rs. 17,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, the Vivo Y51A is available in two colour options— Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. With the purchase of the handset, the consumers will get the following offers:

One Time Screen Replacement

Flat Rs 1000 Cashback with HDFC Bank on CC/DC EMI transactions

Flat Rs 1000 Cashback with Kotak Mahindra Bank on CC regular & CC/DC EMI transactions

Triple Zero Scheme with Bajaj Finance Ltd.

6 months with zero down payment & 12+1 scheme from Home Credit India

6/8 months zero down payment scheme from HDB Financials

8 months zero down payment scheme from IDFC First Bank

10 months with 1 month down payment scheme from IDFC First Bank

6/9 months zero down payment scheme from HDFC Bank & ICICI Bank CD business

8 months zero down payment scheme from TVS credit

The Vivo Y51A also comes with a Side Fingerprint Sensor and 6.58-inch Halo FullView Display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor and also comes with the latest Funtouch OS 11 which is based on Android 11 providing the latest Android experience.