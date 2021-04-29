Vivo V21 5G with 44MP selfie camera launched in India: Check price, specifications

Vivo V21 5G with 44MP selfie camera launched in India.

Vivo has just announced the launch of the much-anticipated Vivo V21 5G smartphone in India. The Vivo V20 successor comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and a 90Hz high refresh rate display. The smartphone aims to offer a great camera experience and 5G support at an affordable price point.

Vivo V21 5G specifications

Vivo V21 5G features a 6.44-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor paired with the ARM Mali-G57 MP3 GPU. The dual-SIM handset packs in 8GB of RAM coupled with up to 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Vivo V21 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 44-megapixel selfie shooter located inside the waterdrop style notch.

Vivo V21 5G price in India

Vivo V21 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 29,990 for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant will be available with a price tag of Rs. 32,990. It will be available in Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle and Arctic White colour options. The pre-bookings for the handset are already live on the company's official website and Flipkart. The first sale of the device is set for May 6.

As for the launch offers, Vivo V21 buyers will get Rs 2,500 instant cashback with a HDFC Bank credit/debit card. They can also get Rs 3,000 off on exchange, no cost EMI schemes for up to 12 months, and discounted V-Shield protection plan.