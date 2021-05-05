COVID-19 Lockdown in UP: How to apply for e-pass online

Image Source : UP GOVT How to apply for e-pass online

UP Lockdown e-pass online: COVID-19 cases are rising every day and people are facing issues getting bed in the hospital. There has also been a shortage in the supply of oxygen and other essentials. In order to control the spread of the coronavirus, the UP government has decided to extend the lockdown till Thursday, 7AM.

With the curfew in place, the government aims to bring the situation under control. In case your work is a part of the essential services or you need to travel for some reason during the curfew, here’s how you can apply for an e-pass online.

How to apply for e-pass online?

Eligible people can apply for the curfew e-pass at http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/Apply.aspx.

First, you will need to enter your phone number and the captcha and then hit submit.

Now enter the OTP that you would have received on your phone.

Fill in the given form and then click on submit.

Once completed, you will get the e-pass Registration Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

How to check e-pass status?

Head over to http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/Track_Application.aspx.

Enter your registration number and mobile number.

Click on search application option to get an update on your e-pass allotment.