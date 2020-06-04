Unlock 1.0: Here's what tech startups are doing to help

Image Source : PIXABAY Tech startups are taking initiatives to help people in the Unlock 1.0.

With ''Unlock-1'' initiates in the country after over 2 months lockdown, businesses are resuming operations. Digital technology has been widely used to help limit the spread of coronavirus. During the COVID-19 pandemic, technologies are playing a crucial role in keeping our society functional in a time of resuming the corporate offices or businesses. And these technologies may have a long-lasting impact beyond COVID-19.

The corporate leaders are looking for the best solutions for their employees which have a combination of mass testing, therapeutics, contact tracing solutions for resuming the operations from the offices.

Here are the smart solutions by Indian startups assisting Government and Corporates for ensuring the safety of the employees at the workplace.

Staqu's JARVIS - Video Analytics

A Gurgaon-based startup, Staqu, recently announced an array of offerings to facilitate superior COVID-19 response. The brand is leveraging its proprietary video analytics platform JARVIS to roll out cutting-edge use-cases aimed at identifying, tracing, and curbing the spread of COVID-19 and similar contagion. The video analytics is the only way to monitor all the compliances and guidelines in new normal. The offerings include COVID-19 identification, Suspect Tracing, PPE monitoring, Security, Safety and Hygiene Analytics and People Analytics.

Aiisma - Contact Tracing

Aiisma has also expedited the release of AiiHealth, a health mapping feature for individuals, to manually enter, monitor and share health-related insights. In combination with the geo-location sharing feature the increased, yet anonymous, use of the app will enable health authorities with pro-active measurements, identifying the geographical and demographical spread of the virus due to sudden changes in the data pool or prior contact with now a positive patient. The anonymous tracking feature intends to release a trigger function sending alerts to any Aiisma user who might have come in contact with positive tested carriers or who are about to pass orange or red zones. The insights gathered by the Aiisma ecosystem naturally create a digital fence against the COVID-19 spread, supporting citizens and authorities in the fight against the virus.

Magneto - Advanced central air cleaner

Magneto launches advanced central air cleaner to stop the spread of COVID-19: Designed to offer protection from all kinds of harmful viruses. The cleantech startup has developed a revolutionary technology that not just captures the viruses but also kills them within the system ensuring complete indoor air sanitization. Magneto Central Air Cleaner is an innovative solution that displays engineering perfection and high filtration efficiency. Magneto Central Air Cleaner now comes equipped with the combined power of dual forces of magnetism & UV-C to amplify the microbe elimination on even the smallest viruses complying the global industry guidelines for preventive measures from spread of diseases like COVID-19.

VAMS Global for Visitor management:

VAMS Global, as a visitor management system, has come up with its new innovation during the pandemic. VAMS SafeGuard has the ability to scan body temperature and record it, read faces with mask compliance, the embedded face and palm recognition sensors provide 100% handsfree user authentication for various application including time and attendance, access control, visitor management event management, contractor modules etc. Also, which uses AI to allow entry of visitors only who are complying to all COVID protection measures. The VAMS Safeguard Network version allows no-touch no-queue visitor entry, temperature and mask scanning for employees, visitors, contractors, pre appointments, Aarogya Setu Declaration, customized questionnaire for visitors for traceability, emergency notification and real-time visibility of people inside of the premise, to maintain social distancing.

