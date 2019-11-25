Twitter now allows setting-up two factor authentication without phone number: Here's how it works

Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter brings a new 2 factor authentication feature and here's how it works.

Social media is becoming a major part of our lives and in this digital world, we are losing a sense of privacy and security. In order to make our social media logins more secure, we often tend to active two-factor authentication. However, even that requires to share our phone number. Twitter aims to change that with their new two-factor authentication (2FA) feature where users do not require to give their phone number and inbound SMS with login codes back to the micro-blogging platform.

Several people have reported in the past that their phone numbers and inbound SMSes were hijacked by a method called SIM swapping. The Twitter Safety team announced that users will be able to enable two-factor authentication without the need for a phone number.

"We want to give you the most secure experience on Twitter. Today, we updated our login process to support WebAuthn for an enhanced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), so you can easily and securely authenticate your login with a single tap," said the company in a tweet.

The move comes after CEO Jack Dorsey's own Twitter account was hacked recently. The micro-blogging platform later said that it secured Dorsey's account which became a victim of 'SIM swapping' or 'SIM jacking' where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card.

By taking control of Dorsey's number, hackers posted tweets via text messages on his Twitter account. The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider.

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your online accounts by requiring a six-digit number after you've entered the correct password for your account.

Here's what you need to do:

Visit the Account section of your account on Twitter.com. With the Account tab selected, click on Security. Next, click on Two-factor authentication. You'll be shown three different options: Text message, Authentication app and Security key.

Select Authentication app.

A QR code will be generated to create your 2FA code. After scanning the QR code, enter the six-digit number displayed in your app and you are done without giving your phone number for an inbound SMS with the code.