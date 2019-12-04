Top 20 Most Popular Google searches for customer care number: Vodafone, Airtel, Jio, Zomato and more

Google search for customer care numbers.

With the increased usage of the Internet, we have started to rely heavily on it. From our SIM card to our food delivery, everything is handled online. There is no more need to step out of the comfort of our houses anymore. Due to such changes, we also rely on customer care numbers for any of our problems. So, here’s a list of top 20 customer care number searches according to Google.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is currently one of the most popular cellular networks in India. Since the company has changed its prepaid plans this year, it also became the most popular on customer care number searches.

Jio Customer Care Number: 18008899999 or 199

Vodafone Idea

Due to the whole Vodafone Idea merger, a lot of users were left confused and had no other option than dialling the customer care number.

Vodafone Idea Customer Care Number: 12345

Airtel

Airtel is currently one of the three most popular telecom company in India. The telecom operator has a huge user base and that is why it had a lot of searches for its customer care number.

Airtel Customer Care Number: 121

Uber Eats

After its success in app-based cab service, Uber entered the food delivery business with the Uber Eats app. Even though the company ensures timely deliveries, there are problems reported by users quite often. However, Uber Eats prefers that users either reach out with their concerns on the app or their Twitter page.

Zomato

Zomato is one of the leading food delivery services across the globe. The app not allows food delivery but also has options to book a table at a nearby restaurant.

Zomato Customer Care Number: 18001202125

Swiggy

Swiggy India is also becoming more popular in food delivery services. At times users need to reach out to the customer care in instances where the order is getting delayed or not arrived at all.

Swiggy Customer Care Number: 08067466729

Blue Dart

Blue Dart is a popular courier service and users occasionally need to contact the customer care when the delivery is getting delayed.

Blue Dart Customer Care Number: 18602331234

Samsung

Samsung Electronics is not only popular for its smartphones but also a wide range of electronics including televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators and more.

Samsung Customer Care Number: 1800407267864

Xiaomi

Xiaomi India now has a wide range of portfolio with a budget, mid-range and flagship smartphones, televisions, smart bands and much more.

Xiaomi Customer Care Number: 18001036286

OnePlus

With entering the premium flagship market, OnePlus has emerged to be one of the most popular smartphone brands in the country.

OnePlus Customer Care Number: 18001028411

Axis Bank

Banks often need maintenance and at that times users prefer to contact the customer care number. Axis Bank is one of the more popular private banks in India.

Axis Bank Customer Care Number: 1860 4195555

ICICI Bank

As a part of its banking services, ICICI bank offers credit card, debit cards, mobile banking and more. Often users lose their cards and that is when they prefer to get in touch with the bank's customer care directly.

ICICI Customer Care Number: 18002003344

HDFC Bank

Just like other banks in India, HDFC also provides a wide range of services.

HDFC Customer Care Number: 61606161

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI or State Bank of India is a government bank and has a huge user base in the country.

SBI Customer Care Number: 18004253800

Club Factory

Club factory is an online shopping website popular for its wide range of men, women and kids clothing.

Club Factory Customer Care Number: 01206230700

Oyo Rooms

OYO has become popular as it offers hotel rooms and affordable prices.

Oyo Customer Care Number: 09313931393

Phone Pe

PhonePe is a mobile app used for making UPI or wallet based transactions.

PhonePe Customer Care Number: 01246789345

Google Pay

Google's take on the UPI transactions - Google Pay has hit millions of downloads on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Google Pay has its own help section within the app.

Ola

Ola is popularly known for its app-based cab booking service. Ola prefers that its users contact them through the app.

Uber

Uber is an international application that provides cab booking in a lot of countries including India, UAE and the US. Uber does not provide its customer care number and expects the users to reach out to them using the app.